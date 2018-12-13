JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 30-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in an armed residential robbery that happened in KC in November.
Antoine W. Anderson, 30, faces charges of first-degree sodomy, first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, and resisting a lawful stop.
According to court records, on Nov. 23 of this year, the police were called about an armed residential robbery.
When officers arrived, they found two victims -- a man and a woman -- who each had facial injuries.
The victims said that, the day before, the woman had sold a car to brothers Antonio and Antoine Anderson.
The next day, she heard a knock on the door and realized both men from the day before were standing on the porch. The two then forced their way into the house while holding assault rifles.
Antoine Anderson told her to lay on the ground while Antonio Anderson entered the bedroom where the male victim was sleeping. The woman said Antoine Anderson forced her to stand up, at which point he hit her in the face with a rifle.
Antoine Anderson then demanded she walk back to her bedroom, where he stole some of her jewelry and ordered her to get undressed. After she complied, Antoine Anderson grabbed her buttocks and genitalia.
She said Antoine Anderson made it clear he wanted to have sex with her, but said she was lucky he didn't have enough time. She then saw Antonio Anderson holding the male victim at gunpoint.
Before leaving the residence, the suspects stole her purse and the DVR for her surveillance system.
The male victim said that, the day before the robbery, he saw the suspects inside the residence talking to the woman about purchasing a vehicle.
On the day of the robbery, he awoke in his bedroom to Antonio Anderson striking him in the face.
He saw Antonio Anderson with an assault rifle and he used the weapon to order the man to go to the living room. When he did so, the man saw Antoine Anderson in the kitchen with the naked woman.
The man then laid down on the living room floor as the suspects fled the scene.
At the scene, both victims positively identified Antoine Anderson through a photograph as a suspect in the robbery.
On Nov. 24, a stop order was issued for Antoine Anderson.
Then, on Dec. 12, Kansas City officers saw Antoine Anderson enter a vehicle on the passenger side. Officers tried to stop the vehicle at Gregory Blvd and U.S. 71 Highway.
After initially complying, the suspect's vehicle reentered traffic and eluded police until it came to a stop at 71st and Virginia.
Antoine Anderson fled on foot and was taken into custody by officers.
When questioned about the chase, Antoine Anderson said he reached across the center console and pressed the gas pedal with his left hand while controlling the steering wheel with his right hand. He also denied any involvement in the events that happened on Nov. 23.
Antonio Anderson is currently being held in the Jackson County Department of Corrections due to his involvement in the events of Nov. 23, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $150,000 cash for Antoine Anderson.
