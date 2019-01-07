KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man is facing multiple charges in an attempted robbery that led to an officer involved shooting.
James T. Bullock faces first-degree-attempted- robbery charges along with resisting arrest, and attempted stealing.
According to court records, officers responded on Sunday morning to the area of 39th and Walnut on a reported.
After a short foot pursuit, the officers took the suspect into custody.
The suspect started fighting with officers and grabbed one of the officer's duty weapons. A second officer fired two shots at the suspect.
Two victims of robbery or carjackings were interviewed.
One said she was driving south on Walnut when she observed a man who she later identified as the suspect.
He held his hand out and remained in front of her vehicle, causing her to stop then he demanded her vehicle.
She locked the doors and began to back away.
A security guard in the area observed the suspect trying to break into cars and attempted to contact him.
Later, he saw officers trying to take the suspect into custody when he saw the defendant grab one of the officer's hand guns.
A second officer fired two shots, striking the suspect.
The defendant is being held on a $150,000 cash bond.
