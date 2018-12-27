Kansas City man charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A man from Kansas City, Missouri is charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery.
Wednesday, Bishop McTye was charged with sexual intercourse with a person who did not consent to the sexual intercourse.
McTye was also charged with aggravated sexual battery to a person who was 16 or more years of age.
McTye’s bond is set at $25,000 cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.