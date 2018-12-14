JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, a man is facing multiple charges, including murder, in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on Monday.
Junius Morrow, 30, faces eight felony counts including second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of third-degree felony domestic assault, one count of first-degree felony kidnapping, and felony of unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to court records, KCPD officers went to a residence after someone called and said there had been a shooting.
Officers found the victim, Anthony Page, dead inside the residence when they arrived at the scene.
While there, several witnesses said they were inside the residence when the homicide happened.
They said that they were standing just inside the front door prior to the shooting when there was a knock at the door. Page asked who was there and, when no one answered, he opened the door. They said Morrow then pointed a gun at the victim and fired the weapon several times. After killing Page, they said Morrow fled the area.
An additional witness said he was inside his residence when he heard approximately four gunshots. When he looked outside, he saw a heavy-set black man wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans firing a handgun with an extended magazine into the victim's residence. The witness said the suspect fired roughly six or seven rounds total, then headed south in a dark Chevrolet Avalanche truck.
After interviews with Page’s friends and family, a detective learned the victim was in conflict with an individual known as "Fat Boy."
Page’s associates said "Fat Boy" had stolen the Page’s car in the weeks prior and, in the process, stole one of the Page’s firearms. Page filed a police report with the KCPD and listed "Fat Boy" as the suspect in the auto theft.
Page’s live-in girlfriend said that two days before the homicide, "Fat Boy" had come to her house and spoke with her daughter while attempting to talk his way into the residence, which was not successful.
"Fat Boy" was then identified through police reports and interviews as Morrow.
On Tuesday, detectives learned Morrow was identified as a suspect in an aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping involving his girlfriend and her daughter.
Officers learned that, in the course of that domestic assault, Morrow produced a handgun similar in appearance to the one described by witnesses to the homicide of Page. Victims in the domestic assault said Morrow physically assaulted his girlfriend and her daughter, threatened them with the handgun, and then forced a neighbor, at gunpoint, to drive him away from the scene. During interviews with police, the victims positively identified Morrow as the person with the gun.
On Wednesday, detectives learned Morrow was at his mother's house. Officers then went to that location and recovered a handgun with an extended magazine from the Morrow, along with a cell phone.
Family members at the scene said that, on Monday, Morrow was at his mother's house when he brandished the handgun at his brother and threatened to "pistol whip" him.
The recovered handgun was loaded with ammunition of the same type and head stamp as the casings discovered at the homicide scene and at the scene of the domestic violence assault. Firearm technicians from the Kansas City, Missouri Regional Crime lab confirmed that the casings from the homicide scene matched the weapon taken from Morrow at the time of his arrest.
Prosecutors requested $250,000 cash bond.
Morrow will have a preliminary hearing in January.
