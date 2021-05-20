KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A Kansas City man has been charged in connection to the shooting death of Gary Taylor.
Jerronn Anderson, 30, faces first-degree murder charges and armed criminal action in connection to the April 25th shooting in the Jazz District.
Taylor was one of four people wounded that night in the shooting, according to police.
Court documents state that surveillance video was key to cracking the case.
