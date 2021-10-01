PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- A Kansas City man has been charged with multiple child sex crimes against two young girls.
Brian Kelling, 54, has been charged with two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.
The victims are 12 and 14 years old, according to court documents.
The charges were filed on Oct. 1 following an investigation by the FBI and the Kansas City Police Department.
The two victims told employees at Children's Mercy Hospital that the defendant made them take off their clothes. He's accused of photographing them.
An examination of one of the victims led investigators to determine that a sexual assault had occurred.
Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said authorities are asking the public for help to determine if there are other victims.
“It is possible that this defendant may have sexually abused other children, and we’re asking anyone who believes they or someone they know may have been abused by this man to contact the FBI by dialing (816) 512-8200," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.