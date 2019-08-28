KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man has been charged in connection with an assault connected to an apparent road rage incident.
That’s according to the Jackson County Prosecutor.
Pleaze Robinson, 52, faces a charge for third-degree assault.
According to court records, Raytown police responded to the area of 59th and Blue Ridge Boulevard on Tuesday.
The victim told police she was confronted by neighbors in her vehicle soon after she left her residence and once she stopped the defendant grabbed her from behind, threw her to the ground and assaulted her.
Prosecutors requested a $25,000 bond.
