KANSAS CITY, MO --- A Kansas City man is accused of setting a fire at an apartment building that seriously injured three people.
Rodney Boyles, 35, was charged with one count of arson Friday in connection to a fire in the 1100 block of Benton Boulevard in KCMO.
The fire happened on Jan.13, 2021.
Crews responded at 12:37 a.m. to 11th Street and Benton Boulevard in response to the fire. Firefighters immediately started attacking the flames and were able to get several people out of the building.
The charges came after investigators interviewed several witnesses and victims of the fire.
One of the residents told investigators the defendant was staying in one of the apartments with his girlfriend and son.
Boyles was arrested on May 27.
