KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 36-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a 39th Street carjacking.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said an accomplice is also charged with trying to drive the stolen vehicle away from police vehicles trying to stop it.
Charles R. Pelton Jr. faces first-degree robbery and armed criminal action charges.
Willie J. Hampton faces the charge of resisting arrest.
According to court records, Kansas City police officers responded on Feb. 15. to the area of 39th Street and Hardesty Avenue in regard to a carjacking with shots fired.
The victim told police that he and another person were getting gas. The driver parked the car, left it running while the other person stayed in the passenger seat. A man entered the vehicle armed with a gun and told the passenger to get out.
According to court records, the driver then fired shots at the truck as it drove away.
Surveillance video clearly showed the suspect's face.
The next day, officers observed a vehicle with no license plates at the Family Dollar on Independence Avenue, court records state. They initiated lights and sirens and pursued the vehicle to Ninth Street and Winner Road and the vehicle left the roadway near Interstate 435 and 23rd Street.
According to court records, Pelton bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot before he was taken into custody. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Hampton, who tried to drive the car away before he abandoned it and ran into the woods. He also was taken into custody.
Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond on Pelton and a $20,000 bond on Hampton.
