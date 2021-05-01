INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City man has admitted to police of taking part in Independence robbery charged in fatal shooting of his accomplice.
On Thursday morning, police responded to 500 block of South Crescent determined that the defendant had attempted a home invasion robbery with another man.
The defendant and victim were confronted at the residence and when the victim pointed at a weapon at a man inside the residence, several shots were fired at the victim. The defendant ran away from the residence and was later taken into custody. Lockhart was found deceased in the street, a few doors away from the crime scene.
