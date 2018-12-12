KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The zTrip driver shot last week in Kansas City remains in intensive care.
Meanwhile, an 18-year-old is facing federal charges, accused of shooting at the victim 21 times.
One suspect involved in the violent attack is still on the loose.
Derron “Ronnie” Nevels is charged with robbery and using a firearm in a crime of violence.
Nevels ordered a zTrip driver and was picked up by a 62-year-old grandmother, a criminal complaint against him details. When they arrived at his destination, they both waited inside the taxi for someone to bring out the fare.
According to court records, when a second person arrived outside the vehicle, Nevels pulled out .22 caliber rifle, pointed it at the driver’s head from the back seat, and demanded she give him everything. She told Nevels that there were cameras in the taxi, but he continued to yell at her.
Court records state she then grabbed onto the rifle and struggled with Nevels before the second suspect hit her in the back and head. The victim then let go of the gun and that’s when Nevels leaned back in the seat and fired 21 times, hitting the woman in the arm, back and neck.
He was recording the whole thing on his cell phone, court records state.
Investigators used cell phone data to identify Nevels from the number he used to order the taxi.
The U.S. Attorney used this case as an example of their project Safe Neighborhoods initiative.
That’s the program President Donald Trump was in the metro talking about last week. The goal is for local, state and federal law enforcement to work together to get the most violent criminals off the street.
This case is being tried in federal court, due to the fact that interstate commerce was involved because of the zTrip driver.
