KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 29-year-old man in Kansas City is accused of killing his aunt and uncle in Raytown this month.

Desmond Richardson, 30, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

The killings happened inside a home in the 8200 block of Hedges.

Police discovered two bodies, later identified as Kenneth McKenzie and Etta McKenzie.

Blood was found throughout the house and multiple knives were also discovered. 

Court records say the defendant committee a carjacking in KCMO around 11:30 p.m.

He's accused of driving to his aunt and uncle's home, later grabbing a knife and stabbing both victims.

A $500,000 bond has been requested.

