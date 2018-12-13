KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man was arrested Wednesday after an hours-long standoff with police was indicted by a federal grand jury for possession and attempted distribution of child pornography.
Eric C. Hacker, 36, was charged in a 10-count indictment by a federal grand jury in KC on Tuesday.
Hacker was arrested on Wednesday after he fled from police officers and barricaded himself for several hours inside of a storage container he had been using as a residence.
The indictment was unsealed and made public following his arrest.
The indictment alleges that Hacker attempted to distribute child pornography over the internet on eight separate occasions between March 27, 2017, and June 2, 2017.
The indictment also charged Hacker with one count of receiving child pornography over the internet and one count of possessing child pornography.
