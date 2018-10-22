KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man is accused of participating in a romance scheme that resulted in victims losing $900,000.
Ronayerin K. Ogolor, 49, a naturalized U.S. citizen out of Nigeria, was charged Monday with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The complaint was filed Friday in federal court.
Ogolor is accused of participating in the conspiracy since 2014.
The scheme targeted people who used Facebook, ChristianMingle.com and Hangout.com.
Court documents state the victims lived outside of the State of Missouri. The affidavit also says Ogolor allegedly received thousands of dollars from 13 victims.
Ogolor was arrested at Kansas City International Airport before boarding a plane to Frankfurt, Germany.
He remains in federal custody.
