KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A 64-year-old man who needs medication is missing, according to Kansas City police.
William Green was last seen Thursday morning in the area of 70th Terrace and Prospect Avenue.
He was wearing a gray hat, black coat, blue jeans and black shoes.
He's 5'9", weighs 140 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.
If you see him, call 911 immediately.
