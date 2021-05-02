Jesus Torres

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A 51-year-old man has been convicted of 13 counts of sex crime charges, including sodomy and involving children 7 - 13 years old at the time.

Jesus Torres was found guilty of three counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree, five counts of child molestation, first-degree attempted statutory sodomy, sexual misconduct involving a child and two counts of possessing child pornography.

He will be sentenced at a future hearing.

The victims told police they were being sexually assaulted in Oct. 2016.

Four children disclosed to police that they were being sexually assaulted by the defendant in the case.

