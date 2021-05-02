KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A 51-year-old man has been convicted of 13 counts of sex crime charges, including sodomy and involving children 7 - 13 years old at the time.
Jesus Torres was found guilty of three counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree, five counts of child molestation, first-degree attempted statutory sodomy, sexual misconduct involving a child and two counts of possessing child pornography.
He will be sentenced at a future hearing.
The victims told police they were being sexually assaulted in Oct. 2016.
Four children disclosed to police that they were being sexually assaulted by the defendant in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.