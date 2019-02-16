SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – Some people in the metro braved the elements for a chilling dip Saturday morning as part of the annual Polar Plunge benefiting the Special Olympics.
Jayden Register’s first time plunging, didn’t go unnoticed.
“I am a huge Flash fan, so I guess I thought it would be cool to come out here in a flash dance and do something for charity,” Register said laughing.
And he wasn’t the only one.
“It’s a chance to make a difference, in the lives of our athletes, you know part of Special Olympics is not only the sport but making the athletes productive,” Terri Brice, who is a Polar Plunge participant, said.
“We are going to body paint ourselves green for the incredible Hulk,” Shane Williams, who is also a Polar Plunge participant, explained.
On Saturday morning it was about 21 degrees and it was expected to be like that all day. But people KCTV5 spoke to said that’s not holding them back and it’s the perfect weather to do a Polar Plunge in.
“This is actually pretty warm, the only thing that is actually pretty cold are my hands and my feet,” Register said.
“This is perfect plunge weather, I mean if you are willing to run into a lake in February this should not bother you at all,” Cougar Gray, who is the event coordinator, said.
Hundreds of people came together to support our community’s athletes. Including some of us, from KCTV5.
A warm message, hear loud and clear on a frigid Saturday.
“Everything we raise goes to help the 1,100 athletes in the metro and Kansas as well as over the 4,000 state wide, so it’s for a good cause,” Gray explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.