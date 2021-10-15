JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s been nearly five days since Steven Hickle of Wichita was killed as he was leaving Arrowhead Stadium during the rain delay between the Chiefs and Bills game Sunday.
After that fatal hit and run incident, city leaders have now been talking to try to figure out ways to improve the area near the stadiums.
“I think something that often gets lost in the shuffle is the walk part of BikeWalkKC,” says Michael Kelley, the policy director of BikeWalkKC.
The groups facility is filled with bikes, but their focus is not only the cities two-wheel travelers.
“In Missouri in 2020, we actually saw the highest number of pedestrian fatalities since MODOT started keeping track of that record,” Kelley said.
That's why Kelley and his group are working with the city on an initiative called Vision Sero, which would aim to eliminate all traffic related injuries and deaths.
“We know what we can do to keep these crashes from happening and none of them should be acceptable,” says Kelley.
You may have noticed some of the vision, where Kansas City streets have new visible bike lanes and pedestrian crosswalks.
But in other parts of the city, including the location of where Hickle was killed, the initiative isn’t very visible.
“There is a lack of sidewalks on that specific stretch out by the stadium, there is no crosswalks, there is no pedestrian refuge. All of the elements we know can make that street safer are pretty much non-existent,” says Kelley.
That may be changing soon, since after the unfortunate death of Hickle, talks of safety have re-sparked.
Jason Waldron, The transportation director in public works for Kansas City , provided a statement to KCTV5 News:
“This location is already being evaluated by the vision zero team and we have already begun work with Jackson County to improve pedestrian safety through enhanced lighting, narrowing travel lanes, curb extensions, and potentially speed humps and traffic signals at crossings.”
Kelley hopes those changes will prevent another pedestrian or biker from being harmed --- or even worse, killed.
“When we fail to think about what we are losing by not making those investments it often makes trying to make those changes that much harder,” says Kelley.
Police say they are still looking for the two drivers involved in this fatal incident and they say if you have any information to please contact the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
