KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Leaders in Kansas City are getting ready to share their proposals for keeping the homeless warm over the winter season.
The Housing and Community Development department will share their ideas Thursday afternoon at city hall. According to officials, they're looking at bold and creative ways to keep the homeless warm this year.
Some of the proposed ideas include converting two vacant hotels into a hundred single-room occupancy apartments. Another is to install 30 pallet-style tiny homes.
Last year, the convention center became a warming center where the city housed hundreds of people and served thousands of meals.
The city is now turning its attention to more permanent solutions.
Officials say they have a goal of building 10,000 news affordable housing units in the next five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.