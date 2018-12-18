KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City leaders overwhelmingly agree that there is a need for more early childhood education.
But they can't agree on the best way to get it done.
Everyone who has a seat at the table in a discussion on Tuesday believes there need to be more pre-k programs in Kansas City, but they don’t all agree on the way the mayor is going about it.
Mayor Sly James is proposing a 3/8-cent sales tax increase to provide $30 million to expand early childhood education.
“Having kids ready for school would be a great thing, just ready to learn and ready to have fun and get out and be social and have that interaction and that regimen and discipline and structure,” parent Tisha Cullen said.
Last week, he got support from the civic council and Monday, the Kansas City chamber got on board too.
Gayden Carruth is the executive director of the Cooperative School Districts of Kansas City.
She says 14 districts, including Kansas City Public Schools, would be affected by the proposal, and they’ve suggested what they believe is a better way it could be done.
“Those final three pieces that are sort of fundamental principles of public education for us we could just not come to terms on,” voiced Carruth.
She says those three pieces dealt with governance, whether the proposal was constitutional and regressive revenue.
She says there is a minimal role for boards of education, it’s unconstitutional for money to go to parochial schools.
“Sales tax is regressive disproportionately impacting those who can least afford to pay and also the plan is a voucher because it’s given to specific individuals,” expressed Carruth.
She says instead everyone should come together to support local districts and any property tax initiative they want and look into state funding for early childhood education.
James’ proposal would fund pre-k at both public, private and parochial schools.
A five-member tax board would oversee the program.
“I think I could vote for that if he could assure us up front that 100% went to exactly that end,” said Ed Groves, KC resident.
The mayor’s pre-k proposal will be on at the April ballot.
If you would like more information on the pre-k proposal, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.