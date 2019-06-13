KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Kansas City area attorneys have taken to the street to protest a jail security policy that prevents them from meeting face-to-face with clients if they are wearing underwire bras unless they first remove them for screening.
About 75 female attorneys and supporters stood on the steps of the Jackson County Courthouse on Wednesday, chanting "We need support!"
“I just wonder, what century are we in,” attorney Laurie Snell said.
They say that when their bras set off metal detectors, they must either remove them or meet with their clients via phone and separated by a window. The attorneys call that discriminatory because male attorneys aren't affected.
“I am not a threat to the jail security,” attorney Tracy Spradlin said.
Jail officials say the rule is justified because bras can hold sharp objects and other dangerous contraband. Sheriff Darryl Forte said later that he's willing to meet with the protesters.
“Why is this what I’m spending my time on? I’d rather be reading discovery or doing briefs or appearing in court,” Spradlin said.
“The problems with that jail that they are trying to fix, everybody wants to fix,” Snell said.
The female attorneys say their bras are keeping them from seeing their clients. The jail said it’s about keeping people inside safe.
“That’s all I care about is making sure they’re okay,” Forte said. “There shouldn’t be any different rules for any particular group, individual or organization."
However, several times Forte said there would be no compromise on the security inside the jail. The two groups are scheduled to meet within the next week.
