Kansas City, KS teacher named Read to Achieve winner

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, KS elementary teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.
KCK Early Childhood Center pre-school teacher Victoria Johnson was nominated by Jeremy Johnson.
Victoria Johnson received a $1,000 check from Kansas' chapter of the National Education Association.
"She is a phenomenal teacher who is passionate about helping kids get a jump start on their education. In addition to teaching the general population of students she also handles a full workload of special needs children and is close to completing her masters in deaf education. She believes that every child deserves a chance to be successful in school and works hard to catch the kids up to their peers," Jeremy Johnson said.
The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.
KCK Early Childhood Center
