KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is looking for a missing girl who is in her mid-teens.
Brooke A. Mayhew went missing on Tuesday and was last seen when she was dropped off at school on that day around 7 a.m.
She was wearing black sweatpants, a jacket, and a turquoise backpack.
She has pink or red hair and brown eyes. She weighs 160 pounds and stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall.
Anyone with information should call Detective Stephen Smith at 913-573-6053.
No other information is available at this time.
