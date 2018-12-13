KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Officers are investigating a fatality wreck that involved four teenagers on Thursday morning, killing one of them.
Police said the vehicle struck a parked city dump truck near 40th and Wyandotte Streets.
Skid marks show the SUV was headed north on 40th before it slammed into the front of the dump truck. Police said that speed was likely a factor.
The police said there were two males and two females in the SUV during the crash.
A male in the front passenger seat was thrown from the vehicle during the crash and went over a nearby guardrail. He died at the hospital.
One of the females was taken to the hospital to be looked at by a doctor.
The other two teens were taken to the police station to talk to investigators.
There was no one in the dump truck during the crash because the employees were up the street on Wyandotte working.
