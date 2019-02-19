Kansas City, KS elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, KS elementary teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.
Whitney Medlin is a sixth- and seventh-grade teacher at Eisenhower Middle School.
Medlin received a $1,000 check from Kansas' chapter of the National Education Association.
She was nominated by Alison Smart, a former student's parent.
"She was my sons IEP teacher in elementary. Mind you, he’s now in high school. If it wasn’t for her, he wouldn’t be where he is today. In third grade, she noticed things, so her and I talked and agreed that I should have him evaluated. Sure enough, he was diagnosed with four different disabilities -- all severe. He’s in high school, and I’m still in contact with her. She calls to check up and says she’s his second mama. Her compassion is out of this world. Teachers should be paid more than football players because they are the true MVPs," Smart said.
The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.
