KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) -- An $11 million project is scheduled to bring new apartments and townhomes to downtown Kansas City, Kansas, for the first time in several decades.
The Boulevard Lofts project from the Prairie Fire Development Group and Community Housing of Wyandotte County will include about 50 units, ranging in price from $500 a month to $1,100 a month.
KCUR report s Boulevard Lofts is being financed with affordable housing tax credits from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation and a grant from the Board of Public Utilities. Eighty percent of the units will be income-restricted, while the remaining 20 percent will be market rate.
Kelley Hrabe, one of the project developers, said construction is scheduled to begin this week. He hopes to begin pre-leasing next May and open in late summer 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.