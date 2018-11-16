KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Batteries were stolen late Thursday overnight from several Piper School District buses.
The buses have been rendered inoperable for morning routes.
The district says buses will run late Friday for pickup and drop off.
The superintendent has issued a robocall to parents.
In total seven buses were effected. Each bus had 3 batteries, so a total of 21 batteries stolen
Officials say the dollar value of the theft was $1,200 -$1,500 total.
Authorities are going through security cameras now.
