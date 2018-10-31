KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has not been seen for more than two weeks.
Investigators said that Sheree Brown was last seen October 15.
She is described as a black woman in her early 60s standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Police say Brown drives a black, four-door, 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix with Kansas license 024-ELM.
Officials say Brown's family is requesting the public's assistance in helping to locate her.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Stephen Smith at 913-573-6053.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.