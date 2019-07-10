KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief Terry Zeigler will retire in the fall. But he's stepping down amid controversy, so KCTV5 News asked him about that.
About a month ago, KCTV5 News covered a protest outside the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department. The same broken system that failed Mr. McIntyre has failed countless others in our community.
Community members demanding that Chief Terry Zeigler step down.
“Those folks had no input in my decision making whatsoever,” Zeigler said.
Years ago, Zeigler’s partner, Detective Roger Golubski, helped put Lamonte McIntyre behind bars for a crime he didn't commit.
“If your family goes out and commits a robbery, do we penalize you for that? No that's crazy,” Zeigler said.
Reverend Rick Behrens welcomes change.
“Chief Zeigler was part of a system that ignored Roger Golubski’s behavior. At best they ignored it,” Reverend Rick Behrens, Grandview Park Presbyterian Church, said.
Zeigler answered KCTV5 News’ questions about Golubski and the KBI investigation into whether he was double dipping when he took time off to work on a lake house.
“I know I did nothing wrong. Absolutely nothing wrong. Now Mark Dupree has the file,” Zeigler said.
Despite the recent controversies, he said 2016 was the toughest. When Detective Brad Lancaster and Captain Robert Melton were murdered in the line of duty.
“That was probably the lowest point I’ve ever had in my career and personal life. that will be with me for a long time,” Zeigler said.
Zeigler said he started thinking about retirement when he was 50, he's now 52.
“I feel really good about what we've done as an organization,” Zeigler said.
Zeigler said he's also proud that crime is down 11% from 2018.
“I'm proud of the officers. So proud of the work they've done,” Zeigler said.
Zeigler will retire on September 11th. An interim chief will be named until another one is officially selected.
