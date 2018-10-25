KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, Kansas, man is facing more than four years in federal prison after stealing guns from a pawn shop.
Angel D. Mora pleaded guilty in to one count of stealing guns from a licensed firearms dealer.
According to court documents, Mora and his accomplices stole 14 guns during a break in at Joe’s Pawn and Gun in Kansas City, Kansas, including rifles, shotguns and a pair of handguns.
Mora fled the scene on foot when officers arrived, but police later found him hiding in a creek bed and arrested him.
U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Mora was sentenced to 51 months and commended investigators with the Kansas City Kansas Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their work on the case.
