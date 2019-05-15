KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – It's a new battleground for Kansas City and St. Louis, getting into the pot business.
KCTV5 has the numbers on people who have pre-filed to get into the medical marijuana industry and Kansas City's congressional district is almost double any other in MO, including in St. Louis.
KCTV5 asked people in Westport where they thought the interest was highest, and most who responded relied on population, saying St. Louis.
You might say Kansas City has a need for weed, or at least investors think so, but why?
Some residents said it’s because Kansas City is a more hipster town and that the city is becoming more progressive.
What about our respective state lines? Our part of Missouri borders Kansas where pot is not legal. But St. Louis borders Illinois, where medical marijuana launched six years ago. And recreational is expected real soon.
“That does sound like a legitimate argument. You definitely don’t want too much competition around you,” one resident said.
Also, consider that a dispensary is a storefront, as in real estate.
“Think about all these places we have that are still, like, West Bottoms, where places are still popping up businesses as we speak,” another resident said.
Whatever the reason, the state is cashing in on the interest. Two and a half weeks before applications to sell or grow are even available, people have been putting down $10,000 per grow operation, $6,000 per dispensary and $6,000 per infused manufacturing facility. A total of $3.67 million collected so far.
Fees that won’t be refunded.
“I mean, it’s a big industry so it’s probably a good investment I think,” a resident said.
“It’s like that risk-reward. You want to take that risk,” another resident said.
The city of fountains is apparently seen as worth the most risk to profit off of pot.
