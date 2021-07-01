KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An operation by Homeland Security Investigations has led to 82 arrests and the rescue of 31 victims in a human trafficking operation out of Kansas City.
According to a statement by Homeland Security Investigations Deputy Special Agent in Charge, Kansas City, James Wright, the operation took place June 17-26 in Wichita, Independence and Kansas City, Missouri.
Of the 31 victims rescued, 14 were missing children and 17 were adults. The youngest was four years old.
Justice Project Kansas City Executive Director Kris Wade said they are actively helping the people investigators found. She also wants the community to be more aware of the problems some are facing.
“We want people to understand, any kids are at risk,” said Wade. “Any adults are at risk. Anyone is at risk for human trafficking.”
Justice Project and other groups said it’s important for the public to know and acknowledge the young age of some of these victims.
“The younger the victim, the more money the trafficker can make,” Wade said.
With 82 arrests ranging from narcotics violations to commercial sex trafficking, Wade is focused on their victims.
“That’s what we want. We want a very holistic, well-rounded approach to this,” she said. “Then we can be right there to talk with them and say ‘hey, we’re the guides to the way out. We’ve been through many of the same kinds of abuses that you have.’”
The 82 individuals arrested will be charged with crimes related to soliciting prostitution, commercial sex trafficking, sodomy, narcotics violations, felony assault on a police officer, sex offender registry violations and outstanding warrants.
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline In 2019 there were 233 reported cases of human trafficking in Missouri. That number is the largest the state has seen in the last 5 years. In 2019 Kansans reported 92 cases.
There are resources available for people wanting to get help or report suspected human trafficking. The number for Federal law enforcement is 1-866-347-2423. The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888. You can also text HELP or INFO to the hotline at 233733.
