7 cats and 4 dogs are headed to KC Pet Project after a fire in the northeast.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m., a fire occurred in the 100 block of N. Chelsea Ave.
A total of 14 animals were affected.
In addition with the 7 cats and 4 dogs taken to KC Pet Project, one animal died, another animal escaped and another was taken to the Animal Hospital.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire at this time.
