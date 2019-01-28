KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Under a bridge off Southwest Boulevard, KCTV5 caught up with a man named Cali, short for California, where he lived before he became homeless.
“There’s 3 or 4 Cali’s down here. They call me old Cali,” Cali, who is a local homeless man, said.
He feels a sense of purpose providing guidance for the younger people living without a roof over their heads.
“I have no kids and a lot of these kids out here are like my kids. And that’s the truth. I get satisfaction out of that by helping them,” Cali explained.
He splits the homeless between what he calls “real homeless” and “shelter runners,” something he could never be.
“The shelters you feel like you’re enclosed. Locked up like claustrophobic. Socially handicapped to a point. I’d probably never ever fit in but I’m fine out here,” Cali stated.
The organization Uplift brought him jeans to layer over his sweats, a sleeping bag, which he plans to pass on to someone who needs it, and hand warmers.
“If you don’t have hand warmers then you ain’t really homeless, you need to be in the shelter, ha ha ha,” Cali exclaimed.
Surviving in the cold on the streets is just kind of something you learn from your elders. Cali learned it from someone else years ago and now he passes on the trick. A part of a package, like what you’d get from Amazon, is what he uses to fit the insole of his shoe and he says the metal foil helps to retain some of the heat.
But he warms his heart as well, when he “flies a sign” as they call it, on the corner.
“Just with a smile. If I can make someone laugh. Money can’t buy that,” Cali said.
After 6 years in Kansas City, he reminds himself that Walt Disney lived beneath the same stars.
“It ain’t easy but it’s like love carries me right where I need to be,” Cali voiced.
He says he struggles sometimes to think about what people throw away that is perfectly good.
His one message was to donate warm stuff you don’t need and if you want to provide something other than money to those flying a sign on the corner, bring hand warmers with you and pass those on.
If you know someone in need of shelter, KCTV5 has provided some links for guidance.
If you would like to donate warm clothing, hand warmers or blankets that will be delivered directly to the homeless where they live, you can connect with Uplift.
