KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -– A house in Kansas City caught fire on the morning of Black Friday.
The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Bellefontaine Ave.
No one was injured, but some windows were damaged.
According to the authorities, the fire was contained to the basement.
It was a two-alarm fire.
