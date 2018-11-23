Black Friday house fire
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -– A house in Kansas City caught fire on the morning of Black Friday.

The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Bellefontaine Ave.

No one was injured, but some windows were damaged. 

According to the authorities, the fire was contained to the basement.

It was a two-alarm fire.

