KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Several preparations are underway all over the metro for a host of different events commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.
Gardner, Kansas is hosting an educational exhibit about the life and legacy of Dr. King that’s from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in their city council chambers. It’s child friendly and everyone will get an MLK keepsake.
The Cleaver family YMCA is having a day of service today in Dr. King’s honor. It’s from 9am to noon and anyone is welcome to show up. They will be making dog toys for the KC pet project, sleeping mats for the homeless, gifts for folks in hospice and birthday presents for less fortunate kids.
KCK has their 35th annual MLK day celebration. That starts at 11 a.m. at the Reardon center. There will be a 200-voice mass choir singing music commemorative of the civil rights era, theatrical performances and a special guest speaker.
They’ll also be taking canned goods and giving out scholarships to high school students. KU will have a social justice intersectionality panel at the Lawrence public library at 3p.m.
At 2:15 p.m., KC Mothers in Charge, police officers and students will gather at KCPD’s east patrol on Prospect to stand for peace and solidarity to honor Dr. King.
And the city of Independence will be honoring Dr. King at 7 p.m. at the Truman memorial building with choir performances, speakers, and scholarship presentations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.