KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Health Department is investigating a suspected heat-related death in the city.
The Jackson County Medical Examiner informed the health department of the suspect death.
The health department only said the victim was a man born in 1980.
The heat index has reached over 105 degrees in portions of the metro on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.