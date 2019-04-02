KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People will head to the polls to cast their vote on a slate of candidates in the mayoral primary.
This will likely narrow the field of candidates down to two on June 18.
People began standing in line around 6 a.m. Tuesday to cast their ballot.
There are 11 mayoral candidates that are vying for the city’s top job. Six of them are city council members, seeking to succeed term-limited Mayor Sly James.
In Kansas City, Mayors and City Council members are limited to two consecutive four-year terms. Therefore, every eight years the city’s leadership changes significantly.
Taking centerstage, as the city’s number one issue, is the development of KCI Airport.
It’s said to be the biggest public infrastructure project the city has ever had, and the next Mayor is going to have to make sure that the project delivers in a way that the community wants.
To some observers, the process for this has been a bit of a mess from the get go.
But after many meetings, and negotiations, the ground breaking for the new KCI single-terminal finally took place at the end of last month.
The $1.5 billion project, is expected to generate as many as 5,000 construction-related jobs.
This campaign, just like so many others, hasn’t come without some scandal. Two candidates ran into some drama.
Councilman Quinton Lucas comes into the race after being arrested on a DUI suspicion. Also, Councilman Jermaine Reed claimed a master’s degree he did not finish.
You do not need to have a Photo ID to vote in Missouri. Instead you can provide either a driver’s license or non-driver license, U.S. passport or Military ID. A secondary form of identification such as a paycheck or bank statement is also acceptable. If a voter does not have a form of identification, but is a registered voter, they may cast a provisional ballot.
Voters have until 7 p.m. Monday to cast their ballot.
