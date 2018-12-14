KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The zTrip taxi driver shot more than 20 times last week is now alert, speaking and aware that one of her attackers is behind bars.

Teresa Meitl’s loved ones are hoping for justice.

Derron Nevels is facing federal charges in this case. The 18-year-old was arrested on 11th Street and Grand Avenue on Tuesday.

+2 Kansas City man charged after allegedly shooting zTrip driver 21 times The zTrip driver shot last week in Kansas City remains in intensive care Wednesday.

The victim’s family is upset that he’s not charged with attempted murder.

“She truly had guardian angels watching over her that night,” said Lori Nightingale who considers Meitl her best friend and adoptive mother. The two speak every day.

So, when Meitl never called last Tuesday to say she was home from her night of zTrip driving, she was scared.

“I thought she was dead,” Meitl said.

Meitl, a 53-year -old grandmother of four, started driving for zTrip a few months ago to make some extra cash.

A criminal complaint details what happened on her last night driving.

Nevels is accused of shooting her more than 20 times from the back seat of the cab after another suspect hit her in back.

Nevels was arrested this week charged with robbery and criminal use of fire arm.

Nightingale and Meitl’s family want Nevels to be charged with attempted murder.

“She literally had 20 holes in her right arm,” Nightingale said.

Meitl has a long recovery ahead with more surgeries and lots of physical therapy. Click here to support her GoFundMe account.

“They took the ventilator out, and she’s breathing on her own, but they had to wire her mouth shut for four weeks. But she still talking. Her old self is coming back. She’s being ornery,” Nightingale said.

Nighingale says if she could speak to her friend’s attackers she’d just want to ask them why they did what they did.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says its possible more charges could come down against Nevels before the case goes to a grand jury.

The other suspect involved has not been identified.

zTrip CEO Bill George said every single person who has ever tried to rob a zTrip driver has been caught. Every vehicle is equipped with audio and video surveillance that are streamed to their servers.

George say they're doing everything they can to support their injured employee.