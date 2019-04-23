KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tickets to see 'Hamilton' in Kansas City will soon go on sale, but some may get a chance earlier than the general public.
Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration begins Tuesday and will close April 30 at 11:59 p.m. Visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/hamiltonkc to register.
Those who registered will be notified by Ticketmaster via email on May 5 if they have been selected for the online pre-sale.
'Hamilton' is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.
The good news is you don't have to have a scholarship from King's College to have your chance to buy tickets.
Hamilton tickets go on sale to the general public on May 6.
Season ticket holders have already bought up about 12,500 tickets for the first week of the three-week run. There are expected to be about 40,000 tickets remaining for purchase.
Hamilton will be performed at the Kansas City Music Hall from June 18-July 7.
