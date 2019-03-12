KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The mayor and the president of Kansas City’s sports commission just wrapped up a news conference before we kick off the Big 12 Championship Wednesday night.
It’s more than just nine games in four days. The party includes contests, live entertainment, pep rallies, giveaways and watch parties.
New this year is a rib eating contest for fans, the barbecue competition has grown, and a one-mile run has also been added to the Big 12 run.
The president of the sports commission says Kansas City benefits from the Big 12 Championship financially, socially and through legacy projects.
This year, the tournament is expected to bring in about $14.5 million for the city. And we learned some big news, the men’s tournament will stay in Kansas City until 2024.
The women’s tournament comes to Kansas City, Missouri next year and will stay in the metro until 2024.
“When you say the Big 12 is staying in Kansas City, that sends a signal to other events and other opportunities that ‘hey this is a real deal,’” Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission, said.
“It means that we were right when you continue to build the amenities that people want in their city, good hotels, transportation system, great restaurants, but most of all really friendly and accommodating people, people will come see us,” Mayor Sly James, said.
The Big 12 Championship runs from March 13-16 at the Sprint Center.
For parking and street closures during the championship, head to the Visit KC site.
