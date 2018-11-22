KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s Thanksgiving and tonight there will be an annual tradition that marks the beginning of the holidays.
At the Country Club Plaza tonight, a switch will be flipped to turn on the iconic lights.
The lights have been a Kansas City tradition for 89 years.
So, if you plan to go there, expect a lot of people.
The best advice is to arrive early.
The big thing is parking, which is always a little stressful as people work to find a place to put their vehicles for the event.
Broadway from 47th Street to Ward Parkway will be closed, and Nichols Road from Wyandotte to Jefferson will be, too.
The best places to park will be the parking garages around the perimeter of the Plaza.
All the roads will open back up after the ceremony, which begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.
Mayor Sly James will be flipping the switch at 6:54 p.m.
The Plaza Lights started all the way back in 1925 with a single six-foot strand of lights that were strung along the Plaza’s first building.
Now, there are hundreds of thousands of lights and all of them are LEDs. You can even buy the retired, burned out bulbs now.
KCTV5 News has heard the Halls’ rooftop is a great place to watch. You can actually see the ceremony from there, as well.
Other rooftops with good views are McCormick & Schmick's, the InterContinental Kansas City hotel, and the second floor of Barnes & Noble.
When it comes to keeping everyone safe, the police said they beefed up security last year and they said they are doing the same thing this year.
