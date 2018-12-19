FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Sometimes in the hustle and bustle of the season, it's easy to become so wrapped up in our to do lists that we forget those who gave so much for our freedom.
For a few years now, KCTV5 has been telling you about a local combat veteran who had a dream of helping other vets and has done so quite successfully through equine therapy.
On Wednesday, he took his love for veterans off the farm.
“I always think, if you want to take care of an army, motivate an army, it's in our belly,” said Patrick Benson, Director and Co-Founder of War Horses for Veterans.
That's why good food plays such a vital part of the three-day weekends Benson hosts on his farm in Stillwell. It so veterans can get away, work with the horses and network with other vets through his War Horses for Veterans project.
“We wanted to give back to Kansas City, something we've never done before,” voiced Benson.
That's why he has now teamed up with fellow veteran, owner of the Kansas City Cattle Company and the Beauty of the Bistro food truck to offer delicious, top grade hamburgers to folks at a rehab center on east 23rd.
“We're hoping the people will love a little wagy beef,” expressed Benson.
By the end of the year, Patrick Montgomery, owner of KC Cattle Company, will have donated several thousand pounds of ground beef to homeless shelters and other veterans groups.
Veteran Jonathan Rice was actually a cook in the military so, he knows a good meal when he tastes one.
“It's really nice to get a hot meal -- especially with the weather and the holiday season,” said Rice.
“A change is always good - a different cook a different taste, it's great,” Rice continued.
The amazing thing about War Horses for Veterans, is once you come for a weekend together on the farm with other vets, you can always come back, as long as you bring another veteran with you who could use some added support.
