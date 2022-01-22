KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- One person was transported to the hospital after a car plunged into Brush Creek on Saturday afternoon.
Fire crews were dispatched to Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Paseo at around 4:45 p.m. on a report of a car into the creek.
After quickly arriving to the scene, firefighters were able to rescue the driver.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
