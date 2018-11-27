KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Firefighters battled a vacant house fire Tuesday evening.
Crews were called about 9:37 p.m. to the 400 block of Monroe Avenue on the city’s northeast side.
When firefighters arrived on scene, flames were coming through the roof.
Authorities said that the fire was under control at 9:53 p.m.
The house was vacant and has been for some time. Authorities say that the house will need to be demolished.
