KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters battled two 2-alarm fires on Tuesday evening.
The fire call in the 6400 block of Independence Avenue came out around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night.
The department's bomb and arson unit was on scene.
A second two-alarm fire occurred shortly before 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday. The bomb and arson unit was also called to that scene.
There's no immediate word about injuries.
