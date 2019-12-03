Independence Avenue House Fire

The fire call in the 6400 block of Independence Avenue came out around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night.

 The fire call in the 6400 block of Independence Avenue came out around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night. (Adam Wilson)

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters battled two 2-alarm fires on Tuesday evening. 

The fire call in the 6400 block of Independence Avenue came out around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The department's bomb and arson unit was on scene.

A second two-alarm fire occurred shortly before 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday. The bomb and arson unit was also called to that scene. 

There's no immediate word about injuries.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.