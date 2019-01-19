KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters are battling a house fire on the city's east side.
The two-alarm fire broke out about 3:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Benton Boulevard.
"The flames were really high. They were higher than the trees," neighbor Daryan King said.
The fire chief says when the roof collapsed, it made it difficult to search. Authorities does not believe the homeowner was inside at the time of the fire. At this point, they do not have a preliminary cause.
No firefighters have been injured.
