KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a church fire on the city's east side.

Crews were called about 4 p.m. Friday to the 3200 block of Wabash Avenue. 

When firefighters arrived on scene, flames and smoke were showing from the three-story brick church.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Refresh this page for updates.

