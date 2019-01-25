KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a church fire on the city's east side.
Crews were called about 4 p.m. Friday to the 3200 block of Wabash Avenue.
When firefighters arrived on scene, flames and smoke were showing from the three-story brick church.
No injuries have been reported at this time. Refresh this page for updates.
