KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Fire crews in Kansas City rescued an individual from a burning home late Saturday night.
The fire was reported around 9:10 p.m. in the area of Gladstone Boulevard and E. 6th Street.
A spokesperson for the Kansas City Fire Department confirms a party was rescued from the second-story of a vacant home.
When arriving, a working house fire call was made. Defensive operations are being carried out.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
