KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters battled a fire at a sonic restaurant on East 40 Highway and Noland Road.
Fire crews responded to the scene early Wednesday morning.
A large amount of smoke came from the restaurant.
Portions of the building were on fire for an extended amount of time.
Multiple fire trucks arrived at the scene to put the blaze out.
The fire chief says they believe the fire started due to a freezer malfunction, however, they’ll need to wait for investigators to determine the cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.